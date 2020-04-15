Cal coach Wilcox plays waiting game ahead of uncertain 2020 season

KTVU's Scott Reiss spoke with Cal football coach Justin Wilcox about the upcoming NFL draft and preparing for an uncertain 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilcox said the team is doing the best they can to navigate these unprecedented times while also dealing with the routine challenges this time of year presents a football program.

"We're in constant communication with the experts in terms of the conditioning part of it, our strength and conditioning, our doctors, we've put a few models together and we're talking about those," Wilcox said. "I'm confident our guys are going to do a great job until we can get back together."

Wilcox said they have been able to provide players with workouts, though they don't monitor them. Once back together, Wilcox said he needs about five weeks to get them ready for a season. He added that six would be better.