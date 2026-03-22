Cal's new defensive coordinator returns to Bay Area with NFL experience

The Brief Michael Hutchings has been named defensive coordinator for the University of California, Berkeley football team. An Antioch native and state champion with De La Salle high school's football program, he brings three years of coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings.



Michael Hutchings has been named defensive coordinator for the University of California, Berkeley football team, and now he's returning to the Bay Area with multiple years of coaching at the NFL level.

An Antioch native and state champion with De La Salle high school's football program, Hutchings told KTVU that he was a bit overwhelmed when it was announced he'd be leading the Golden Bears defense.

"You finally get that recognition, and it's like ‘oh no, was I ready for all that this comes with' just as far as people hitting you up and congratulating you," Hutchings said.

A rising star

The backstory:

Hutchings, 30, is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks.

Along his journey, he helped turn former San Francisco 49ers safety Talonoa Hufunga into an all-American at USC.

In his three years of coaching with the Minnesota Vikings, he grew from his role as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2023 to the team's safeties coach in 2024.

The 2024 Vikings defense created a takeaway in every game that season, which was the most in their franchise history.

Dig deeper:

Hutching's said his secret is simple.

"Just being myself, [asking] ‘hey how does this guy learn’ and that's just the approach. But also just a connection with the players. Understanding my age and role," he said.

Changing landscape

Hutchings said the relatively recent development of college athletes being allowed to legally profit from their names, images and likeness – something that has led some fans and spectators to say college sports are currently in the "NIL Era" – made his decision easier to leave the NFL and take a position at the college level.

"I think as long as people know Cal is competitive, Cal is going to be on the top in NIL support, finding opportunities to empower the players. That was all a part of why you come to Cal and why you take this opportunity, whether you're a player or coach. NIL has balanced out a lot of the playing field," Hutchings said.

What's next:

Spring ball just began for Cal this past week, so it's too early to make any assessments on who will be starting on the defense.

However, Hutchings said fans will see certain traits on the field this upcoming season.

"Relentless effort, how do these guys affect the ball, do they create turnovers, are they always swarming the ball? When you look at us, there's going to be a joy on the film," Hutchings said.