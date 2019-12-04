Draymond Green fights back tears at Michigan State jersey retirement

article

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was nearly brought to tears Tuesday night during his jersey retirement ceremony at his alma mater.

Green's Michigan State University No. 23 jersey was lifted to the rafters during halftime of MSU's game against Duke, recognizing his contributions to the basketball program.

With his family, Warriors teammates and coaches on hand to witness the occasion, Green said, his voice quavering, "Every time I walk in this arena, I look up there and now I'll walk in here and see my name up there."

The Michigan native spent four years with the Spartans and he played in two Final Fours while at the university. Green said growing up, his dream was to play for Michigan State and he never imagined having his jersey retired.