Draymond Green reportedly set to return to Warriors' facility

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is preparing for his return to the team amid an indefinite league suspension, according to a report. However, it's unclear when Green will resume playing in the team's games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors' forward is expected to rejoin the team's facility in the coming days as he gears up to get back in shape.

Green has already missed 10 games since his December 13 suspension, and he will not be on the court on Thursday night when the Warriors face the Denver Nuggets.

The 33-year-old was suspended after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. This marks his second suspension this season; he was previously forced out for five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an altercation in November.

During last season's training camp, Green took a leave of absence from the 2022 NBA champions in what coach Steve Kerr called a "mutual decision" after Green punched then-teammate Jordan Poole in the face. Neither player was injured.

There is little precedent for an indefinite suspension, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has the final say on Green's return.

During Green's absence, he has undergone counseling — which the league said was mandatory before he returned — and has participated in virtual meetings with team officials, representatives from the players' union, and the NBA to track his progress toward reinstatement, according to ESPN.