Star Wars drone show lights up Oakland A's game

The Oakland RingCentral Coliseum lit up with a Star Wars-themed drone show.

There were 200 drones dancing in formation across the sky for A's fans during the home game against the New York Yankees on Friday night

The event was the first of its kind for Major League Baseball.

The light show featured Star Wars characters such as R2-D2 and Yoda.

Another sequence showed a baseball bat morph into a light saber, one of the iconic weapons of the movie franchise, and a baseball transform into the Death Star.

"Of course, we had to start the show off with the Star Wars logo rising up from behind the stadium to start the show," said a message from Sky Element, the company that produced the performance.

Watch the full show on Sky Element's website.

