Former NFL star, 49ers coach rips NFL for denying him disability benefit

Former NFL Wide Receiver, Wes Welker, slammed the NFL on Saturday for what he called a "Bush League" disability plan.

Welker, who spent the last three years as a Wide Receivers coach for the San Francisco 49ers, played 12 seasons in the NFL. During his playing days, he suffered numerous concussions, he was officially diagnosed with three in a 10-month period.

Because of this, Welker applied to receive disability benefits from the NFL, known as the NFL Line of Duty disability (LOD). But, Welker, who currently serves as a Wide Receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, was denied the benefit by the NFL.

In a Tweet, Welker said " @NFL I don’t have the time or patience for this. Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. This is bush league stuff!"

The NFL said it could not prove if Welker's surgeries were "performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL." They said Welker would need to supply more medical records in order to receive the LOD.