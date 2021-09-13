Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

article

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson has died, the team confirmed Monday evening. He was 37.

Haralson's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

He played with the team from 2006-2012 and eventually went to serve as the team’s director of player engagement for two years. He was in that position from 2016-2017.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing," the 49ers said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones."

The nine-year NFL veteran played in 118 games, 88 of which he started.

He was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Haralson attended the University of Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history with 21.0 sacks. He graduated from Tennessee in 2006.