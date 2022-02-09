Jeremy Giambi, former Oakland Athletics player, has died

article

Former Oakland A's player Jeremy Giambi has died, the team said Wednesday.

Giambi, 47, reportedly died at his parents' home in Southern California. A cause of death was not yet reported.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," the Oakland A's said on Twitter. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

Giambi played for the A's from 2000 to 2002 during his six-year MLB career.

While on the A's, he played alongside his brother Jason Giambi.

He also played for the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Read Sox.