Levi's Stadium will host Super Bowl 2026

Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, was awarded the 2026 Super Bowl, stadium officials announced.

The announcement was made on Monday at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

"The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer."

Super Bowl LX will come exactly 10 years after Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and will be the second played in the stadium since opening in 2014.