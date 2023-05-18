Report: Levi's Stadium likely to host Super Bowl in 2026.

The Sports Business Journal reported Thursday that Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, is likely to be awarded the 2026 Super Bowl.

The NFL owners' meeting is scheduled to take place next week. Along with the announcement of the location for the big game, 2026 is not a high-demand year to host the Super Bowl because many NFL stadiums, including Levi's, will be hosting world cup matches that summer.

Levi's hosted the Super Bowl back in 2016, where Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24 to 10.