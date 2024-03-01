Matt Chapman signs 3-year deal with San Francisco Giants

Major League Baseball player Matt Chapman has been signed to the San Francisco Giants, according to reports.

The New York Post insider Jon Heyman broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chapman is expected to receive a three-year, $54 million deal, including two opt-outs.

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) looks on during the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on September 17, 2021 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Expand

The California native was first drafted by the Oakland A's in 2014 and most recently played for the Toronto Blue Jays as third baseman.