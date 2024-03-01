Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Matt Chapman signs 3-year deal with San Francisco Giants

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco Giants
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO - Major League Baseball player Matt Chapman has been signed to the San Francisco Giants, according to reports.

The New York Post insider Jon Heyman broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Chapman is expected to receive a three-year, $54 million deal, including two opt-outs.

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) looks on during the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on September 17, 2021 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by

Expand

The California native was first drafted by the Oakland A's in 2014 and most recently played for the Toronto Blue Jays as third baseman.