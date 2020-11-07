Expand / Collapse search

NCAA: Rivers scores four touchdowns in Fresno State's 40-27 win

Published 
College Football
Associated Press
article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Jake Haener #9 of the Fresno State Bulldogs passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty I

LAS VEGAS - Ronnie Rivers scored four touchdowns, Chris Gaston made two interceptions and Fresno State defeated UNLV 40-27 on Saturday.

Rivers rushed for 133 yards and three scores on 19 carries and caught six passes for a career-high 99 yards and another score. He has scored in 11 consecutive games.

Rivers' 10-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter snapped a 27-27 tie and an interception by Gaston led to Cesar Silva's field goal and a 37-27 lead. Jake Haener's 35-yard run led to another Silva field goal with under two minutes remaining. Another Gaston interception ended UNLV's hopes.

Rivers' 16-yard TD run early in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 27-17 lead but the Rebels (0-3, 0-3 Mountain West) got a field goal from Daniel Gutierrez and Max Gilliam's 71-yard TD run to tie it.

Gilliam had a combined 299 yards offense and two touchdowns but had the two interceptions plus a fumble.

Jake Haener passed for 164 yards and a score and ran for 79 yards plus a touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1).

Attendance was limited to 2,000 at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium.