NFL schedule release: See the San Francisco 49ers 2026 season schedule

The Brief The 49ers will open the season against the Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia. The NFL season is now less than four months away.



The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule is here, as the NFL season is now less than four months away.

The 49ers will open the season against the Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia.

San Francisco 49ers' 2026 schedule

What we know:

Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

Melbourne, Australia

Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT

Netflix

The 49ers’ most recent international trip was in 2022, which ended in a 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

Sunday, September 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Fox

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, September 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Fox

Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, October 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

CBS

The 49ers will host the Broncos for the first time since the 2018 season.

Week 5 at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Fox

Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF)

Monday, October 19 at 5:15 p.m. PT

ESPN & ABC

The 49ers will host the Commanders for the first time since the 2022 season.

Week 7at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Fox

The 49ers head to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time since 2022.

Week 8 Bye Week

Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, November 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT

CBS

The 49ers will host the Raiders for the first time since the franchise moved to Las Vegas.

Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, November 15 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Fox

San Francisco will travel to Dallas for the first time since the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round in 2022.

Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF)

Mexico City

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:20 p.m. PT

NBC

For the first time in series history, the 49ers will face the Vikings on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, November 29 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Fox

Week 13 at New York Giants

Sunday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Fox

Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, December 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Fox

Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

Thursday, December 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Prime Video

The 49ers will face the Chargers on Thursday Night Football for the first time since the 2010 season.

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT

CBS

The 49ers will play on the road in Kansas City for the first time since the 2018 season.

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)

Saturday, January 3 at 5:20 p.m. PT

NBC

The 49ers look to win at home against the Eagles for the first time since 2014.

Week 18 at Arizona Cardinals

January 9 or 10

TBD

The Source: NFL, San Francisco 49ers