NFL schedule release: See the San Francisco 49ers 2026 season schedule
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule is here, as the NFL season is now less than four months away.
The 49ers will open the season against the Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia.
San Francisco 49ers' 2026 schedule
What we know:
Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)
- Melbourne, Australia
- Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT
- Netflix
- The 49ers’ most recent international trip was in 2022, which ended in a 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins
- Sunday, September 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Fox
Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Sunday, September 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT
- Fox
Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos
- Sunday, October 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- CBS
- The 49ers will host the Broncos for the first time since the 2018 season.
Week 5 at Seattle Seahawks
- Sunday, October 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Fox
Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF)
- Monday, October 19 at 5:15 p.m. PT
- ESPN & ABC
- The 49ers will host the Commanders for the first time since the 2022 season.
Week 7at Atlanta Falcons
- Sunday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT
- Fox
- The 49ers head to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time since 2022.
Week 8 Bye Week
Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Sunday, November 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT
- CBS
- The 49ers will host the Raiders for the first time since the franchise moved to Las Vegas.
Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys
- Sunday, November 15 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Fox
- San Francisco will travel to Dallas for the first time since the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round in 2022.
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF)
- Mexico City
- Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:20 p.m. PT
- NBC
- For the first time in series history, the 49ers will face the Vikings on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Sunday, November 29 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Fox
Week 13 at New York Giants
- Sunday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT
- Fox
Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Sunday, December 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Fox
Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
- Thursday, December 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT
- Prime Video
- The 49ers will face the Chargers on Thursday Night Football for the first time since the 2010 season.
Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs
- Sunday, December 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- CBS
- The 49ers will play on the road in Kansas City for the first time since the 2018 season.
Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)
- Saturday, January 3 at 5:20 p.m. PT
- NBC
- The 49ers look to win at home against the Eagles for the first time since 2014.
Week 18 at Arizona Cardinals
- January 9 or 10
- TBD
The Source: NFL, San Francisco 49ers
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