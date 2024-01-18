NFL unveils pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVIII

article

The NFL announced the entertainers for the pregame festivities at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 11, fans can enjoy performances by music legend and entertainment mogul Reba McEntire, rapper Post Malone, and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Andra Day at Allegiant Stadium.

McEntire is singing the national anthem, while Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful," and Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Both the pregame and Super Bowl Halftime shows will be highlighted by American Sign Language (ASL) performances, with actor Daniel Durant performing the national anthem in ASL. Durant is best-known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film "CODA."

Actress and model Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful," and Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

And for the halftime show, Grammy-winning singer Usher hits the big stage to perform some of his mega hits. Last year, the NFL announced the entertainer would headline one of the Super Bowl's popular spectacles.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



