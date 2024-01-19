Expand / Collapse search

Oakland A's explore Sacramento as temporary home: report

By KTVU Staff
Oakland Athletics
The Oakland As reportedly toured Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento as a possible temporary home while the team waits for a ballpark in Las Vegas. (KTVU FOX 2)

The Oakland Athletics may be looking for a temporary home elsewhere in California before they move to Las Vegas, according to reports. 

A's executives, including owner John Fisher, toured the stadium of the minor league Sacramento Rivercats on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. 

The team's lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, but a Las Vegas ballpark is not expected to be complete until 2028.

The Rivercats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, but owned by the NBA's Sacramento Kings. Their Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento has a seating capacity of 15,000, according to the Visit Sacramento tourism website

The A's average attendance in 2023 was 10,275, the lowest in the majors. 

A's executives were also planning to visit the Salt Lake City stadium used by the Angels' Triple-A team, the Salt Lake Bees, as part of their search for temporary housing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said.