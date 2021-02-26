Oakland A's plan for Howard Terminal ballpark takes leap forward

The City of Oakland released a draft of the Environmental Impact Report for the Athletics proposed waterfront ballpark.

The 35,000 seat stadium would be built at Howard Terminal located in the city's entertainment district of Jack London Square.

According to documents, the project includes 540 residential units, about 400 hotel rooms, and 250 square feet of commercial office space.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the ballpark is what the city needs. In a tweet, Schaaf said the stadium provides Oakland with, "an opportunity to expand our entertainment district near JLS, increase housing, provide good jobs, and keep our beloved waterfront working. #LetsGoOakland."

The project would demolish all current buildings at the site except four shipping container cranes.

Advertisement

The EIR is just one of many steps needed to get final approval for the stadium site.

The planning and building department is set to hold an informational workshop on March 6 to further discuss the report and community feedback.