Packers, Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil; teams meet on Sept. 6, 2024

The NFL announced on Wednesday, April 10 that the first-ever regular season game in Brazil is set for Friday, Sept. 6 – and will feature the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be the first time in more than 50 years that an NFL game will be played on a Friday night on opening weekend.

The Brazil game following the Packers' game in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

First announced in December, the matchup will take place at the Corinthians Arena. A news release says the venue is home to Brazilian soccer team the SC Corinthians and hosted both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. The last time the NFL had a Friday night game on its opening weekend was on Sept. 18, 1970, when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the St. Louis Cardinals.

The matchup will be considered a road game for the Packers. Because visiting teams typically do not receive a ticket allotment for Season Ticket Holders, tickets to the game are not currently available to purchase through the Packers. Ticket packages will be available through On Location, the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL. If an opportunity becomes available for Packers Season Ticket Holders to purchase tickets through the team, the Packers will share details as they become available. Track news about the 2024 São Paulo game and to receive ticket information from the NFL.

The game will stream exclusively on Peacock and also be available on free broadcast television in the local markets of the Eagles and Packers.

The rest of the Packers 2024 schedule will be announced later this spring and will feature nine regular-season home games and one preseason home game hosted at Lambeau Field.

As previously announced, the Gold package will receive the ninth regular-season game this year, the first year the ninth game will be hosted at Lambeau Field. Green package Season Ticket Holders will receive their typical allotment of regular-season games (six) and will also receive this year’s preseason game. The next time Lambeau Field hosts the ninth game, the Green package will receive the ninth game and the Gold package will receive the preseason game. More information about how the 17-game NFL schedule and international game schedule impacts Season Ticket Holders is available at packers.com/tickets.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

"We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo. We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth."