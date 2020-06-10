Petaluma slugger favorite for No. 1 spot in 2020 MLB Draft

article

Baseball season is still on hold but the pandemic-shortened MLB Draft starts this week and a Bay Area-born first baseman with a booming bat is the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

Spencer Torkelson, of Petaluma, is expected to be drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the first round on Wednesday unless there’s an unexpected shift, which isn’t likely. Torkelson is considered the top prospect in the draft by Baseball America and the Tigers could use a power-hitting first baseman in their minor league system.

If Torkelson does go first in the draft, the 6-foot-1 and 220-pound slugger would become the first college first baseman to lead off the draft. He also would become just the third pure first baseman selected with the first pick.

Torkelson was undrafted out of Casa Grande High School in Petaluma but went on to hit 54 home runs in 129 games during three seasons at Arizona State. He’s patient at the plate, has a good eye, and his right-handed swing can hit for power to all fields.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis says Torkelson is “in a tier by himself” and it would be a “major upset” if the Tigers go with anyone else first.

The 2020 draft won’t have its usual flow, as MLB officials cut it from 40 rounds to five due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams will be able to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players in 2020 to offset the shortened draft. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. PST on ESPN.

As for Bay Area teams, the Giants have the 13th pick in the first round and the A’s have the 26th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

