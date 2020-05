San Francisco 49ers release 2020 regular season schedule

article

The San Francisco 49ers have released their 2020 regular season schedule!

Here's a look at how the 2020 season unfolds:

Preseason:

August 13-17 - 49ers @ Broncos- Time TBD August 20-24 - Raiders @ 49ers - Time TBD August 27-30 - 49ers @ Bears - Time TBD September 3-4 - Chargers @ 49ers - Time TBD

Regular Season:

September 13 - Cardinals @ 49ers - 1:25 p.m. (FOX) September 20 - 49ers @ Jets - 10 a.m. (FOX) September 27 - 49ers @ Giants - 10 a.m. (FOX) October 4 - Eagles @ 49ers - 5:20 p.m. (NBC) October 11 - Dolphins @ 49ers - 1:05 p.m. (FOX) October 18 - Rams @ 49ers - 5:20 p.m. (NBC) October 25 - 49ers @ Patriots - 1:25 p.m. (CBS) November 1 - 49ers @ Seahawks - 1:25 p.m. (FOX) November 5 - Packers @ 49ers - 5:20 p.m. (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon) November 15 - 49ers @ Saints - 1:25 p.m. (FOX) BYE WEEK November 29 - 49ers @ Rams - 1:05 p.m. (FOX) December 7 - Bills @ 49ers - 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) December 13 - Chiefs @ 49ers - 1:25 p.m. (FOX) December 20 - 49ers @ Cowboys - 5:20 p.m. (NBC) December 26 or 27 - 49ers @ Cardinals - Time TBD (TBD) Janiuary 3 - Seahawks @ 49ers - 1:25 p.m. (FOX)