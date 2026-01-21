Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee detained at LAX

The Brief San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The office of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi confirmed he was detained after forgetting his documents in Korea. Officials stated they are moving to secure Lee’s release "expeditiously.



San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was detained by federal authorities at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

The office of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi confirmed that Lee was held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Lee was detained because he had left travel documents in South Korea, officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants singles at Oracle Park on September 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

Congressional intervention

What they're saying:

Pelosi’s office is currently working with federal agencies and the Giants organization to coordinate the outfielder's release.

"Our office actively working with the Giants organization, our congressional partners and federal liaisons to resolve this situation and secure Mr. Lee's release expeditiously," Pelosi's office said in a statement.

The Giants have not yet responded to KTVU's request for comment regarding the matter.