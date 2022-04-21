This weekend’s NASCAR race: Drivers battle at Talladega in the GEICO 500

After three consecutive weeks of races on short tracks, NASCAR heads to Talladega, Alabama for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 24.

NASCAR’s top drivers including Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano will compete in one of the season’s top events.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series from Talladega starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX followed by the race at 3 p.m. ET.

This weekend’s GEICO 500 marks the 106th race hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in Cup Series history.

NASCAR’s top drivers head to Talladega Superspeedway to compete in the GEICO 500 this weekend in Alabama. (FOX Sports)

Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt has enjoyed the most success at Talladega with 10 career wins, 23 top-5 finishes, and 27 top-10 finishes.

Talladega Superspeedway opened in 1969 and the Cup Series held its inaugural race that same year which driver Richard Brickhouse won, according to NASCAR.com.

