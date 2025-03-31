What to know before heading to the Giants' home opener on April 4

The Brief The San Francisco Giants are preparing for their home opener on April 4. SF Mayor Daniel Lurie will throw the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. The team will face off against the Seattle Mariners.



The San Francisco Giants' season is off to a strong start, with the team winning two out of three games against the Cincinnati Reds.

Now they're preparing for their home opener, an April 4 match-up with the Seattle Mariners.

Tickets for Friday's game are still available online, starting at $69.

Gates open to the public at 11:35 a.m. The game will start two hours later, with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie throwing the first pitch.

Getting to the park

Arrivals and departures:

Fans hoping to attend Friday's game are encouraged to plan ahead and take public transit, bicycle or walk to Oracle Park. Transit options include the San Francisco Bay Ferry, Caltrain and BART. Those fans commuting from the East Bay can ride the AC Transit Transbay Bus to Salesforce Tower, and catch a connecting bus to Oracle Park. Giants' fans coming from the North Bay can ride the SMART Train from the Sonoma County Airport to Larkspur, and take the Golden Gate Ferry to Oracle Park.

Those attendees planning to ride to the stadium can use the bike racks along the walkway between the 2nd Street and Marina, or use the free bike valet service along the Port Walk, near the O'Doul Gate. Cyclists should bring their own locks, and expect the valet lot to fill up quickly during high-attendance games.

Vehicle parking is available, but spaces need to be reserved via SpotHero. Oracle Park allows for informal tailgating in parking Lot A, located along 3rd Street.

Fans who can't be there in person can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is included on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu, Peacock and YouTubeTV, or listen on KNBR at 104.5 FM or 680 AM. Starting this season.,Giants' fans can also watch the game on MLB.tv.

New beginnings

The backstory:

The 2025 season is the Giants' first under the leadership of the team's former catcher, Buster Posey, who spent 12 seasons with the team before retiring in 2011. During his time playing with the team, the Giants won three World Series Championships. The former seven-time All-Star was announced as the team's President of Baseball Operations shortly after the end of the 2024 season, which the Giants closed with 80 wins and 82 losses. Former President of Baseball Operations Farhad Zaidi, who had been with the team for six years, was dismissed less than a day after the season ended.

The home opener will mark the first match-up between the Mariners and the Giants since they faced off over three consecutive nights last August. Of those three games, the Mariners won two. The two teams have played each other a total of 41 times since 1997, with the Giants winning 19 of those games and the Mariners winning 20.