Giants name Buster Posey President of Baseball Operations, replacing Farhan Zaidi

The San Francisco Giants have parted ways with Farhan Zaidi, the team announced Monday morning.

Buster Posey has been appointed President of Baseball Operations, according to Chairman Greg Johnson.

"As we look ahead, I’m excited to share that Buster Posey will now take on a greater role as the new President of Baseball Operations," Johnson said in a statement. "We are looking for someone who can define, direct and lead this franchise’s baseball philosophy and we feel that Buster is the perfect fit. Buster has the demeanor, intelligence and drive to do this job, and we are confident that he and Bob Melvin will work together to bring back winning baseball to San Francisco."

Posey became a principal partner in the Giants organization in 2022 after his retirement.

At the time, he was the first former player to take a partner and board of directors role.

Posey spent 12 seasons with the Giants, helping the team earn three World Series Championships.

Zaidi joined the Giants in 2018. He had previously served as the general manager for the rival Los Angeles Dodgers and assistant general manager for the Oakland A's.

"We appreciate Farhan’s commitment to the organization and his passion for making an impact in our community during his six years with the Giants," Johnson said. "Ultimately, the results have not been what we had hoped, and while that responsibility is shared by all of us, we have decided that a change is necessary."



