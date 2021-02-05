Win $1K on Seton Hall/UConn with FOX Super 6

article

Maybe it isn’t Jim Calhoun vs. P.J. Carlesimo, Tate George against Andrew Gaze or some of the other greats that made Connecticut’s rivalry against Seton Hall so strong for a period in the 1980s and 1990s in the Big East.

However, the fact that the Huskiers have returned to the Big East this year has been fun to watch. The idea that they are in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth is even better. And being able to win money on the latest chapter in the rivalry is the best thing of all.

Seton Hall will head northeast to Storres, Ct. on Sunday to take on the 8-3 Huskies in a critical Big East contest (12 noon, FOX).



Here’s the questions and how to look at it.



Which team will score the last point of the first half?

Seton Hall or UConn

The Huskies have outscored opponents 385-331 in 11 games so far this season in the first half. On the flip side, the Pirates have outscored opponents by a 631-588 margin in the first half of games this season.



How many total 3 pointers will be made by both teams?

0-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20 and 21+

Seton Hall is a lot more vulnerable to the 3-pointer than they are potent in shooting them. The Pirates have connected on 6.9 3-pointers per game while allowing 8.1 made ones per game. Connecticut is the opposite, allowing only 5.3 3-point makes per game while recording 7.3 made 3’s per contest.



How many points will the top scorer for Seton Hall have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

Sandro Mamukelashvili is one of three Pirates averaging in double figures through 18 games with a 17.7 points per game average to lead the way. Jared Rhoden is averaging 14.7 while Myles Cale averating 12.5.



How many points will the top scorer for UConn have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

James Bouknight is the leading scorer for the Huskies at 20.4 points per game, but he hasn’t played since Jan. 5 at Marquette with elbow surgery. Tyrese Martin would be next with 11.9 points a game while R.J. Cole has 10.9 points a game.



How many total points will be scored in the game?

Less than 125, 125-135, 136-140, 141-145, 146-150 and 151+

Both teams play a similar type of style that likes to keep games in the low 70s. Connecticut is averaging 71.27 points per game while allowing 63 over 11 games. Seton Hall is a little higher in a 74.2 points per game average while allowing 71.0.



Who wins: Seton Hall or UConn?

The Huskies have not played since a 63-51 win at Butler on January 26 due to two COVID-19 postponements against St. John’s and Villanova. So one of the ultimate questions is how rusty will UConn be? There’s also a sense of urgency needed for the Pirates, who are dangerously treading into dangerous bubble territory. It is needed for both sides.



