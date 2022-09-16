Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: World gives final farewell to British monarch
Following the state funeral and procession, the queen’s coffin arrived at Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth spent much of her time — and it is now her final resting place.
Queue to see queen's coffin hits 24-hour wait as King Charles, siblings hold vigil
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday.