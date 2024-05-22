Kensington Palace has shared a statement regarding Kate Middleton’s cancer battle and when royal fans can expect her to return to her work duties.

The Princess of Wales was briefed on a new report from her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood that urges businesses to invest in families with young children.

"Businesses can play a hugely significant role in supporting their current workforce now, but there is also a longer-term opportunity to take a deeper preventative approach and invest in early childhood, to protect and strengthen future generations," a social media post published on the prince and princess of Wales’ account stated.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson also told BBC News on Tuesday that, "the princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team."

Prince William responds Kate Middleton’s health

Last week, Prince William also offered a positive assessment of his wife’s health, one of the royal’s few comments about her condition since she announced that she was undergoing a treatment for cancer in March.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, ‘she’s doing well, thanks,’" hospital administrator Tracy Smith told reporters as William was touring St. Mary’s Community Hospital on Isles of Scilly. "And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children."

Prince William has returned to public duties in her place, along with other members of the royal family.

"Obviously, William feels that Kate is on the mend now, and he has been very relaxed leaving London and seen in Cornwall," royal expert Ian Pelham told Fox News Digital recently.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales stepped away from public duties after announcing on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

In a video message, she said she had begun chemotherapy.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," she said in the video released by the palace.

She continued: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

She thanked the public for their love and support, but asked for space and privacy while she completes her chemotherapy treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she concluded.

