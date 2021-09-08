49ers help to curb the digital divide in Bay Area
KTVU talks with 49ers EDU Program Director Jesse Lovejoy about the team's effort to curb the digital divide in the Bay Area.
Teaching children how to manage stress
Dr. Gail Gross discusses what has been a stressful year for children, how to deal with the mask debate, the cancellation of graduation ceremonies, proms and dances, and ways for families to manage these tugh times.
Helping families cope during COVID pandemic
KTVU talks with Dr. Gail Gross regarding the stresses children are facing during the pandemic, and how families can better manage these times together.
Holiday etiquette, especially regarding gift cards
Talking gift-giving and Christmas etiquette with expert Syndi Seid.
Black tech founders want to change the culture of health care
Cara Anthony, KHN Midwest correspondent, talking about her latest article regarding Black Tech Founders Want to Change the Culture of Health Care
Fire-resistant architecture in California
Brandon Jorgensen, an architectural designer on fire proof homes talks about the popularity to build fire resistant architecture in California.
World Health Organization declares omicron variant a "variant of concern"
UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi spoke to Mornings on 2 on Saturday about what research has shown so far about the recently detected omicron variant.
Thanksgiving COVID conversations
How to have sometimes difficult conversations around COVID at the Thanksgiving table.
New report from WSJ says popular platform "toxic" to teens
Edward Lawrence, FOX Business reporter, explains how Instagram is reacting to a new report that says the social media platform is "toxic" to teen girls.
How to avoid mask acne in times of COVID
Dr. Leon Clark from the Alameda Health System explains how to avoid maskne - mask acne -- as people are required to cover their faces during the pandemic.