'I'm scared to death': Storm concerns for unhoused residents

The Brief A series of storms is expected to bring heavy rain to the Bay Area, creating dangerous conditions for unhoused people living in low-lying areas, creek beds and encampments. Advocates and city officials are distributing supplies and opening warming stations as experts warn prolonged cold and wet weather poses serious health risks. San Jose officials say unhoused deaths have declined year over year and that additional interim and temporary housing units are available during severe weather.



Rainy weather across the Bay Area could lead to pooling water in low-lying areas, creating hazardous conditions for people living on the streets and in creek beds.

Preparations were underway in San Jose on Friday to strengthen safety measures and protect the city's most vulnerable as a series of storms approached.

'I'm scared to death'

What they're saying:

San Jose homeless advocate Gail Osmer handed out food, tarps, and supplies to people living in a small encampment wedged between Highway 87 and a sound wall.

"I’m scared to death. This is the third camp I’ve been to today, handing out food, tarps," Osmer said.

She said she worries the incoming storms will leave residents of smaller encampments mired in mud and exposed to cold, wet conditions.

Local perspective:

"Utah," an unhoused man originally from the Mormon state, said he has lived on the streets for about a decade.

"I got trenches for the water to flow out and not go under our tent. We’re on crates — put our tents on crates as well — so it helps a lot. Last time we got flooded out," he said.

Storm forecast

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service said at least three storms are expected to move through the Bay Area between Dec. 19 and Dec. 26.

Rainfall totals could range from about a half-inch in the Santa Clara Valley to as much as 6 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Climate science professor emerita Dr. Allison Bridger said unhoused people are especially vulnerable during inclement weather.

"It’s the middle of winter; you’re not going to be able to dry out," Bridger said. "To dry out you need sunshine, warmth and air, and we’re not going to have much of that."

During a late-morning ceremony in Santa Clara County honoring the 155 unhoused residents who died this year, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said weather exposure contributed to some of the deaths.

"Some died from exposure to extreme weather," Mahan said. "We mourn the profound losses, recognize the humanity of our lost neighbors."

City officials said unhoused deaths are down 21% compared with last year.

San Jose has opened warming stations to provide temporary shelter during the storms.

"Each person, regardless of their housing status, has humanity and dignity," said Betty Duong, the District 2 representative on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Looking ahead

As clouds gathered later in the day, unhoused residents braced for another stretch of difficult conditions, relying on tarps, preparation and community support.

"We will conquer it," Utah said.

City officials said about 1,000 interim and temporary housing units have been opened to help accommodate people in need during severe weather.