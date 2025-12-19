Lurie appointee Alan Wong announces candidacy for Board of Supervisors

The Brief District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong has filed paperwork to run for office in the November 2026 election. Wong was appointed by Mayor Daniel Lurie in December to represent District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. He has pledged to support efforts to reopen the Great Highway to cars on weekdays, which has already proven divisive among his constituents.



The appointed representative of San Francisco’s fourth district is seeking to be elected to the office he currently holds in the November 2026 election.

Supervisor Alan Wong, who was appointed by Mayor Daniel Lurie in December, has filed paperwork to launch his campaign to represent the city’s Sunset district.

"For too long, ordinary residents and small businesses have felt overburdened by complex bureaucracy and endless red tape. We have no shortage of good ideas, but too often poor execution," Wong said at the filing event. "As Supervisor, I will work to restore trust in local government, keep our neighborhoods safe, support working families, expand housing opportunities, and ensure residents can actually access the services their tax dollars fund."

A lifelong resident

Wong is a lifelong resident of the Sunset, a California National Guardsman and a City College of San Francisco Trustee. He was elected to the City College Board of Trustees in 2020 and again in 2024, and served as president of the board in 2023 and 2024.

He has previously worked as a legislative aide in the Board of Supervisors District 4 office.

Wong was sworn into office on Dec. 1, as a replacement for Beya Alcaraz, who served less than a week in office before concerns over business practices and taxes forced her out.

Alcaraz herself was an appointed replacement for Joel Engardio , who Sunset residents voted to recall in a September special election. Engardio lost the support of his district over his support for the closure of the Great Highway to create an oceanfront park in the Sunset neighborhood.

"Supervisor Alan Wong has already gotten off to an incredibly strong start," Lurie said during the filing. "He brings such great experience to this role. He’s already off and running and I look forward to supporting him in the June election."

Key issues

A press release announcing Wong’s candidacy lists a platform based on rebuilding trust in local government, increasing public safety by staffing the police force, and expanding the city’s childcare subsidy.

However, there’s one issue that has dominated the political conversation in the Sunset in recent months: Proposition K, the ballot measure that turned the Great Highway into Sunset Dunes Park. The park opened to the public in April of this year.

Wong said in December, following his swearing in, that he had voted against Proposition K, and that he was open to revisiting the issue.

The press release announcing his campaign states that Wong has spent the last three weeks meeting with Sunset neighborhood groups and leaders "across the political spectrum," and found that a majority of Sunset residents support reopening the Great Highway to cars on weekdays.

"As a result, Wong is prepared to be one of the four Supervisors needed to sponsor a ballot initiative to restore that compromise," the release states.

A divisive position

Wong's position on reopening the Great Highway has already proven divisive among Sunset residents.

The Friends of Sunset Dunes, a community advocacy group, on Friday issued a press release criticizing Wong and alleging that he has refused to meet with constituents, and called his position "unacceptable."

"Supervisor Wong, after promising he would participate in a public process to hear from District 4 residents, betrayed his constituents by announcing that he plans to sign a ballot measure to close Sunset Dunes," Lucas Lux, the organization’s president stated in the release. "The future of our coast will be a park, no matter what elected officials trying to score cheap political points do now. Climate change has decided that for us. A road — crumbling due to coastal erosion and harming the sensitive coastal habitat — was not, and never will be, sustainable. … We are deeply disappointed with Supervisor Wong."

Wong has been similarly criticized by the community groups Outer Sunset Neighbors and Sunset Parent Advocates.



