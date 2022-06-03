Bay Area forecast: rain in the North Bay, cloudy in the South Bay

Rain is expected to arrive this weekend, but "there is a distinctive line of where it rains and where it remains cloudy," KTVU's meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

It will be raining late Saturday evening to Sunday morning north of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to Paulson. The rain could be significant, which is unusual for this time of year. As much as a half-inch could fall in Santa Rosa and more to areas north of that.

People in San Francisco and Oakland can expect some drizzle and light rain.

However, the South Bay will be very warm and muggy with almost no trace of rainfall, said Paulson.