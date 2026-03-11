Bay Area heat wave could bring temperatures in 80s and 90s to these cities

The Brief The National Weather Service on Tuesday announced that the Bay Area from Santa Rosa down to the Santa Cruz region would see temperatures rise through next Tuesday. Beginning as early as Thursday, temperatures in areas such as Concord, Livermore, San Jose and Hollister were expected to shoot up to the low 80s. The heat wave is expected to reach its peak by Tuesday, when the NWS said some communities could see temperatures in the low 90s.



A warming trend is set to begin in the Bay Area on Wednesday, and the heat wave could see temperatures in some communities soar into the 90s by next week.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday announced that the Bay Area from Santa Rosa down to the Santa Cruz region would see temperatures rise through next Tuesday.

Bay Area heat wave timeline

By the numbers:

Conditions on Wednesday for many communities were forecasted to be mild, with most highs expected to hover around the mid 70s.

However, beginning as early as Thursday, temperatures in areas such as Concord, Livermore, San Jose and Hollister were expected to shoot up to the low 80s, and the NWS said much of the East Bay and South Bay would see "moderate" heat risk, meaning primarily "at risk" populations without effective cooling or hydration could experience heat-related illness.

The National Weather Service advised those who might be caught in the heat to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and to try and stay out of the sun to avoid heat-related illness.

The heat wave is expected to reach its peak by Tuesday, when the NWS said communities such as Concord, Livermore and San Jose could see temperatures in the low 90s, while cities such as San Francisco and Oakland could see highs at 83 and 87 degrees respectively.

Heat safety

What you can do:

The NWS advised those who might be caught in the heat to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and to try and stay out of the sun to avoid heat-related illness.