Bay Area temps to gradually cool

The Brief Temperatures will peak Monday and drop as the week progresses. Snow and thunderstorms are possible in the Sierra Nevadas. Conditions will warm up again just in time for the weekend.



The Bay Area will see some cooler temperatures as the week progresses.

A high-pressure system in the area will result in some warm weather on Monday, with temperatures peaking in the low 80s.

But once the system is pushed away on Tuesday and Wednesday, the heat is expected to drop dramatically, with Thursday possibly seeing the temperature drop down to 58 degrees on the coast.

Temperatures will rise a bit just in time for the weekend, providing Bay Area residents with pleasantly temperate conditions.