Bay Area weather: days of off-and-on rain ahead

The Bay Area witnessed sporadic periods of rain at the start of the week, and this pattern is expected to persist through the weekend.

Light rain resumed Wednesday morning, and is expected to extend into the evening when it will get heavier. This wet weather will be followed by a short pause on Thursday morning before scattered showers reappear, leading to a soggy evening commute.

Another batch of rain is anticipated from Friday into Saturday, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals are not projected to be excessive across the Bay Area. Most areas south and east of San Francisco are expected to receive between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain, while San Francisco and the North Bay may see between 1 and 2 inches.

Despite San Francisco not experiencing drought conditions, only 0.07 of an inch of rain fell from June to October. November has already proven wetter than all those months combined, with more precipitation expected.

Given gusty winds and rain, there is a possibility of flight delays or cancelations.