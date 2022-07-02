Bundle up Bay Area: prepare for unusually cool 4th of July temps

Unseasonably cool weather in the forecast is not ideal for Fourth of July outdoor festivities, KTVU's meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said.

The temperature swinging back and forth between warm weather and unseasonably cool temperatures has been an ongoing trend in California in May and June.

The cool and breezy weather will continue until gentle warming on Tuesday, Gonzales said.

The warmest areas will be in the North and East Bays. To the south, Morgan Hill and Gilroy will also realize some of the warmest temperatures in the mid and high 70s by Independence Day, but these temperatures are still 10 to 14° below normal.

What does this mean? Gonzales said the weather is not great for outdoor activities by the coast side, but pleasant conditions for the San Mateo, Marin, and the Alameda County Fair.

Idealistic weather conditions for barbecuing and fireworks viewing will take place anywhere away from the immediate coast.



