Cruise ship Carnival Sunshine pounded by large waves during coastal storm near Charleston, South Carolina

Passengers aboard the cruise ship Carnival Sunshine were left distressed as large waves churned up by a powerful storm off the Southeast coast pounded the vessel, delaying its return from the Bahamas over the Memorial Day weekend .

Video shared on social media Sunday by Brad Morrell , filmed outside his room onboard the cruise ship that was returning to Charleston, South Carolina , shows dark clouds covering the sky and large whitecaps raging in the surrounding waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Cruise ship passengers reported water damage and broken glass, as well as high waves that battered the vessel.

Carnival Cruise Line released a statement to FOX Weather on Monday morning to describe the incident, which was reported to occur Saturday:

"Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests.

"The weather and rough surf led to some crew cabins being temporarily taken out of service while we clean up water damage. All the public areas of the ship are open and in service and Carnival Sunshine is currently operating its next cruise, a five-day Bahamas sailing."

The low-pressure system responsible for the harsh weather over the Memorial Day weekend was being monitored for tropical and subtropical development by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) last week, though it remained a non-tropical low throughout its duration.

Forecasters from the NHC had visited the Carnival Cruise Line headquarters in Miami two days before the ship got caught in the powerful storm.

The area of low pressure has now moved inland over North Carolina and will gradually weaken in the days ahead, but not before dampening more holiday beach plans in parts of the mid-Atlantic and generating dangerous rip currents along the East Coast.

