Memorial Day temperatures could reach triple digits

Inland temperatures in the Bay Area could reach triple digits on Memorial Day.

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said on 'Mornings on 2' that Saturday will be warm and sunny.

Temperatures will range in the mid 60s along the coast, to the mid 80s inland.

But she said it will get warmer on Sunday, and then really heat up on Monday the holiday, and Tuesday.

She predicts 99-degrees on Memorial Day and 100-degrees on Tuesday.

The Bay Area is losing the onshore breeze that brings the cool Pacific Ocean air.

She added that a high pressure ridge will intensify this weekend, drying us out, and raising temperatures to some of the highest in the Bay Area so far this year.