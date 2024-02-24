California primary election: What to know about March 5 vote

The California primary election is on March 5 and every registered voter will receive a ballot to cast their vote for governor, senator, representative, and other state and local offices and propositions.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county elections office no later than a week after June 7.

Registering to vote

Voters can track their vote-by-mail ballot by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive status alerts by text, email, or voice.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the statewide primary election.

The last day to register to vote was Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. However, residents can also register "conditionally" and vote a provisional ballot during this time through Same Day Registration.

To check your voter registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or call the Voter Hotline at 1-800-345-8683.

You can register or update your registration at registertovote.ca.gov.

What races are on the ballot?

The primary election ballot will include races for the U.S. Senate, districts for all of California's representatives in Congress, state senators, two San Francisco propositions, and state assembly members.

Ballots can be submitted in person at voting centers or in drop boxes. To find your closest center or drop box, enter your city and ZIP Code here. Ballots can also be mailed to county election officials so long as they are postmarked on or before March 5, Election Day. A ballot must be received no later than Feb. 27 to be counted.

How can I vote in person?