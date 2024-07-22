$54M jackpot: This Northern California store sold winning SuperLotto Plus ticket

article

One super lucky SuperLotto Plus ticket with a jackpot worth $54 million was sold in Northern California over the weekend.

The ticket was purchased in Woodland in Yolo County, at the 7-Eleven on Cottonwood Street.

It hit all six winning numbers, including the mega number, in Saturday’s drawing.

Those numbers were: 11, 13, 14, 15, 46, with the mega-number 5.

As of Monday morning, state lottery officials told KTVU there was no winner to announce in Saturday's drawing.

"SuperLotto Plus jackpot winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim," according to the California Lottery.

Winners can fill out claim forms on the state lottery website, at one of nine California Lottery offices, or at any of the thousands of retail partners across the state, officials said.

For its part in selling the winning ticket, the 7-Eleven will receive one-half of one percent of the jackpot, which amounts to $270K.

California was also the site of another big winning SuperLotto Plus ticket stemming from Saturday’s drawing.

A ticket worth $43,311 hit all the numbers except the mega number.

It was sold in La Verne, in Los Angeles County, at the Best Deal Market on Foothill Boulevard.

The odds of hitting all six SuperLotto Plus numbers are one in more than 41 million. The chances of hitting five of five numbers are one in almost 1.6 million, according to state lotto figures.

Last week, a Bay Area 7-Eleven sold a ticket that matched five numbers, amounting to a jackpot worth $43,379.

That winning ticket from the July 17 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven North White Road in San Jose.

The five matching numbers were: 5, 14, 23, 24, and 29.

Drawings for SuperLotto Plus are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.