Bay Area voters weigh in on President Joe Biden dropping out

The hot topic on Sunday: President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’s out of the race.

Voters were serving up their opinions on presidential politics during Sunday brunch at Vally Medlin’s in downtown Danville, where Biden was the talk of the table.

"I was relieved," democrat Sabrina Yrar said. "I think it was just time for him to step down."

"I think it’s about time," said Jay Clapper, a registered independent. "Because I think he’s too old."

In Alameda, those who voted for Biden in 2020 don’t believe he left the race by choice but rather caved to the mounting pressure to quit.

"It just doesn’t sit well with me," democrat Nicole Walker told KTVU. "I think there’s a lot more we don’t know about that."

"I wish he would’ve told us a little sooner, so we could kind of prepare," said democrat Lamarr English.

Many democrats feel Biden’s doing a good job but turned against him after that disastrous debate performance.

"Thanks for his service, and on to the next candidate," said democrat Michael Antonelli.

Some supporters of Donald Trump feel Biden made the right move.

"Doesn’t really matter if it's Biden or [Kamala Harris]. They’re going to run on the same policies," said Charles Young, who plans to vote for Donald Trump. "My hope is that whoever gets in there, they’re going to bring the nation together because it's extraordinarily divided."

Tom Heller is a former Democrat turned Republican, but still undecided.

"Well, I’m disappointed that he’s out, but I think it’s the best thing for the country," Heller said. "I think they have much stronger candidates."

Some think Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, is better equipped to out-debate Trump.

"You know, [Trump is] not coherent," said Peter Yray. "You want to look at people being older, I think he’s worse than Biden."

But can Harris, the former San Francisco District Attorney who grew up in Berkeley, beat Trump on election night?

"I’m not a fan of her," said Clapper.

Others are excited about the possibility of the first woman of color to run for president.

"It would mean change for our children, but like I said, it's more about the state of the U.S. and what we need," said democrat Michaela Walker.

"I love Kamala," said English. "I just don’t know if America is ready for Kamala."