Candidates collide in California's first U.S. Senate debate

The top four candidates for California’s U.S. Senate seat met for the first time on the debate stage Monday night in Los Angeles.

There are 27 people running to fill the seat long held by the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, but the four who participated in the debate included: Democrats and members of Congress Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. They were joined by Republican and first-time candidate Steve Garvey.

Garvey, the former professional baseball player surged recently in the polls to second place, behind Schiff. The Democrats on stage came out swinging, one of the fiercest exchanges happening when Garvey was pressed on his refusal to say if he’ll back former President Trump, if he’s the GOP nominee. Garvey has said he voted twice for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Schiff challenged Garvey, saying "You have to see what a threat he is to the country, I can understand you don’t want to alienate MAGA world."

The former Dodger and Padre fired back. "You’re banging on that trash can, just like the Astros did," said Garvey, referencing Houston’s cheating scandal, as he tried to fend off pressure from the other three.

Porter pressed further, when Garvey said whomever he votes for in the presidential election would be a personal choice. "Once a Dodgers, always a Dodger," said Rep. Porter.

On the state’s vexing issue of homelessness, Garvey said he wants an audit of spending after touring encampments. He has not released a specific policy proposal. "I needed to talk to the homeless," said Garvey. "I went up to them and touched them and listened to them."

Lee took offense to the comment and fired back. "As someone who’s been unsheltered, I cannot believe how he described his walk," said Rep. Lee. "Touching them and being there, with the homeless, come on Mr. Garvey!"

Monday’s debate was hosted by KTVU’s sister station Fox 11 and Politico. It comes weeks before ballots start to get mailed out ahead of the March 5 primary election. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election in November. A recent poll from Emerson College shows Schiff leading at 25%, Garvey in second at 18%, Porter at 13%, followed by Lee at 8%.

Reps. Porter and Lee are fighting for progressive voters in the state, and disagreed on the use of earmarks, or a way members of Congress bring money back to local causes. "It’s no surprise Washington politicians think earmarks work," said Rep. Porter. "We know Schiff didn’t solve homelessness in LA, and Lee hasn’t solved challenges in Oakland.

Rep. Lee countered. "It would be a dereliction of my duty, if I didn’t fight for every single dollar," she said. "Yes, California is a donor state, they deserve their tax dollars back."

Schiff leads the race in the polls and fundraising, with a war chest of $35 million. The three Democrats agreed on issues like Medicare-for-all, and abortion rights, but were split on the Israel-Hamas war. "The only way Israel is going to be secure, is through a permanent ceasefire," said Rep. Lee who is calling for an end to the fighting. "The only way this is going to happen, is through a political and diplomatic solution."

Porter is calling for a "bilateral ceasefire." She’s calling for conditions to be met, like the release of all hostages, resources to rebuild Gaza, ensuring Israel is secure and a free state for Palestinians. "Ceasefire is not a magic word, you can’t say it and wish for it to be so," said Rep. Porter. "We have to push for it as the United States, as a world leader, for us to get to a ceasefire and avoid a forever war."

Schiff has stood by the Biden administration’s support for Israel and opposes a ceasefire, while working to reduce civilian casualties. "No country could refuse to defend itself, it has a duty to defend itself," said Schiff. "I think the United States should support Israel in defending itself."