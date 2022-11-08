Key Bay Area elections too close to call

Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close.

Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan were seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo.

With 90% of the vote counted after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Mahan led Chavez with 51.8% of the vote to Chavez's 48.2%.

In Oakland, City Councilmember Loren Taylor was leading a field of 10 candidates with almost 35% of the vote. But, the city has a ranked-choice voting system which means it could take much longer for election workers to calculate who had won.

Sheng Thao, another member of the city council, was second in the race to succeed incumbent Libby Schaaf, who could not run again due to term limits. She had 29% of the vote.

San Francisco's interim district attorney Brooke Jenkins sounded triumphant when she addressed supporters on Tuesday night, but she did not specifically claim victory. Nor did her opponents concede.

"You represent that the tide has turned in San Francisco, that we can be a democratic city, that we can be a liberal city, but stand for public safety." She told KTVU that the people have spoken and approve of the "new way we are doing the work. They support the work we're doing and my vision for public safety."

Late Tuesday night, Jenkins had a sizable lead over her opponents. San Francisco election data showed she pulled in 48% of the vote compared to John Hamasaki who had 34%.

In the city's ranked system, a winner is not declared until a candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

A winner still hadn't been declared in the Alameda County District Attorney race either where Terry Wiley had captured 52.3% of votes over opponent Pamela Price who had 47.7% of votes.