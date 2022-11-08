California 2022 election live results: governor, senator and state offices

In the November 8 election, California voters will decide who be the next governor, attorney general, US senator, and several other statewide offices.

Voters are also choosing a lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.

See below for the complete results of California statewide offices.

Incumbents like Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla and Attorney General Rob Bonta were considered favorites to hold onto their positions.

The race for US Senate involves actually two votes. One is between Padilla and Republican challenger Mark Meuser to complete the term started by Kamala Harris before she became the vice president. The second vote, also between Padilla and Meuser, is for a full six-year term in the Senate.

Every state assembly district is up for grabs and half of the state senate districts have races this year.

GET MORE LIVE ELECTION UPDATES

Mobile users may need to tap the graphics to see the full images.

Governor

US Senator

Attorney General

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

Treasurer

Controller

Insurance Commissioner

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Senate districts

Use the dropdown feature in the graphic below to select different state senate races.

State Assembly districts

Use the dropdown feature in the graphic below to select different state assembly races.