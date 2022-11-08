California 2022 election live results: governor, senator and state offices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In the November 8 election, California voters will decide who be the next governor, attorney general, US senator, and several other statewide offices.
Voters are also choosing a lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.
See below for the complete results of California statewide offices.
Incumbents like Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla and Attorney General Rob Bonta were considered favorites to hold onto their positions.
The race for US Senate involves actually two votes. One is between Padilla and Republican challenger Mark Meuser to complete the term started by Kamala Harris before she became the vice president. The second vote, also between Padilla and Meuser, is for a full six-year term in the Senate.
Every state assembly district is up for grabs and half of the state senate districts have races this year.
Mobile users may need to tap the graphics to see the full images.
Governor
US Senator
Attorney General
Lieutenant Governor
Secretary of State
Treasurer
Controller
Insurance Commissioner
Superintendent of Public Instruction
State Senate districts
Use the dropdown feature in the graphic below to select different state senate races.
State Assembly districts
Use the dropdown feature in the graphic below to select different state assembly races.