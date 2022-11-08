California 2022 ballot proposition election live results

There are seven California ballot propositions on the 2022 election.

See the live results below after polls close at 8 p.m. on November 8.

You can see an overview of what's on California's ballot here, or below are some links to our previous coverage. The items on the ballot range from creating a state constitutional guarantee to abortion, gambling on tribal lands and online, and a referendum on sale of flavored tobacco products.

Proposition 1: Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom

Proposition 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games, sports wagering on tribal lands

Proposition 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands

Proposition 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools

Proposition 29: Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics

Proposition 30: Funding to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing tax on personal income over $2 million

Proposition 31: Referendum on 2020 law that would prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products