Measure H: Lafayette sales tax would increase 8.75% to 9.25%

The Brief Measure H seeks to increase Lafayette sales tax for seven years Measure H would increase tax from 8.75% to 9.25% Lafayette is facing a budget gap estimated at $2 million per year



Lafayette voters will decide on the November 2024 ballot, whether to pass Measure H, which calls for a 1/2-cent increase in the city's sales tax for a seven-year period.

The city's budget is projected to have an ongoing $2 million annual deficit, and would need to consider a broad range of service cuts in the future if Measure H does not pass.

Vice Mayor Wei-Tai Kwok says if Measure K passes, it could generate approximately $2.4 million each year. He says the current sales tax rate of 8.75% is one of the lowest in the county, and increasing it to 9.25% would put it in line with other surrounding communities.

Some people note that families are already struggling with higher costs.

Kwok says Lafayette's budget has been impacted by inflation and unfunded state mandates that are contributing to the projected budget gap.

If passed, Measure H funds would go into the city's general fund and supporters say it would allow Lafayette to maintain city services, including public street work, pothole repairs, police staffing, wildfire preparedness, maintaining parks, and senior and youth programs,

Measure H would also create a citizen oversight committee and have annual financial audits. The measure requires a simple majority of 50%+1 to pass.

