article

Oakland and San Francisco voters will consider measures on violence reduction, a new rideshare tax, and a partial highway closure in November. Here is a closer look at those local ballot measures and propositions.

The proposed Measure NN would allocate local tax dollars to reduce gun violence and property crimes by expanding police and fire services and improving 911 response times.

Measure NN would hike the local parking tax surcharge from 8.5% to 10% starting in January 2025 and increase the parcel tax for single-family residences to $198 annually over nine years from the current $133, Oaklandside reports. The tax for multi-family units would rise from $91 to $132 per unit, effective July 2025.

The tax is projected to generate approximately $47 million a year.

The funds would improve police and fire services by boosting staffing, with 60% allocated to the police department, 40% to the Department of Violence Prevention, and $3 million allocated to the fire department, according to the League of Women Voters Oakland, which supports the ballot measure.

A yes vote means you support an increase in the local parking tax surcharge and parcel tax, respectively, with the money going towards violence reduction measures. A no vote means you oppose the tax hikes.

Proposition K seeks to permanently close part of the Great Highway to vehicle traffic along Ocean Beach. The measure would change the provisional weekend roadblocks, made possible under a three-year-pilot program, between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard into a permanent closure, establishing public recreation space.

A yes vote means you want the city to use the Upper Great Highway as public open recreation space, permanently closing it to private motor vehicles seven days a week with limited expectations. A no vote means you do not want San Francisco to make these changes.

Proposition L proposes an extra tax on ridesharing businesses, such as Lyft and Uber, and autonomous vehicle companies, including Waymo. The revenue from the proposed gross receipts tax would support public transit services, like Muni, and its fare reduction programs.

A yes vote means you are in favor of the additional tax on rideshare companies and autonomous vehicle companies. A no vote means you are against it.

Proposition M would makes changes to San Francisco business taxes. It requires 50%+1 affirmative votes to pass.

A yes vote means you want to change the following taxes San Francisco collects from businesses:

Gross receipts tax

Homelessness gross receipts tax

Overpaid executive gross receipts tax

Administrative office tax

Business registration fees

Supporters of the measure include the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, Hotel Council of San Francisco and San Francisco's Council of District Merchants Association.

The opposing argument comes from Larry Marso, described as a tech executive and attorney. He was a member and executive of the local Republican Party.