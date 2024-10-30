Union backs Thao recall; as recall opponents blast wealthy donor

The Brief Carpenters union backing Thao recall after logo appeared on campaign flyer Recall opponents denounce wealthy recall donor Registrar estimate for recall costs: $6 million



Protesters who oppose the recall of Oakland mayor Sheng Thao performed a skit outside the Piedmont home of Philip Dreyfuss, a donor who has put money into the recall effort of Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

"He's funding 80% of this recall. So we believe this is not democratic. He doesn't represent the people. He doesn't even live in Oakland," Kimi Lee, director of Bay Rising Action said.

The protesters said they see the recalls as an effort to oust a progressive mayor and progressive Alameda County District Attorney.

"We encourage Oaklanders to stand up against this type of millionaire trying to buy our city and vote no on the recall," Lee said. "Mayor Sheng Thao and Pamela Price both won in the election, and we should allow them to govern and not have this recall. It's a waste of time and a waste of money."

Thao released an open letter to Dreyfuss on Wednesday, accusing him of "trying to buy our city government" and saying "the people didn’t elect you, they elected me to protect them from people like you."

KTVU checked campaign donation records and found Dreyfuss listed as donating at least $700,000 to the Pamela Price recall effort, and at least $890,000 to the Mayor Thao recall effort.

Supporters of the recalls say they are grassroots efforts by residents.

"It's of the people, because 40,000 people signed the recall. The recall doesn't make the ballot unless the people put it on there," said Seneca Scott with the group Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST). "We're very, very confident. The San Francisco Chronicle and the East Bay Times have both endorsed the recall," Scott said.

Brenda Grisham, who is leading the Pamela Price recall campaign, says it's important to note that thousands of small donors have also backed the effort.

On Wednesday, the Nor Cal Carpenters Union, angry that Mayor Thao used their logo on her campaign materials without their permission, announced they are endorsing the recall.

The union spokesperson says they have some 1,500 members who live in Oakland and initially had planned to remain neutral in the recall election.

"There's been no contact from her or her team to apologize to our members for falsifying our name and our logo on her mailer," said Ron Rowlett, a Nor Cal Carpenters Union spokesperson. "It was disappointing because we've had a relationship with the mayor for many years,"

Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis says his office has already received 15-20% of the ballots in early voting.

"It's going to be a simple majority that's going to determine the two races," Dupuis said.

He said the cost of the recall elections is lower than if they were stand-alone elections because they are consolidated with other races on November 5th.

"Our estimate is between $4-$6 per voter, which would run around $6 million," Dupuis said. "If it was a stand-alone, it would be closer to $20 per voter, so we'd be approaching $20 million for a stand-alone election that's countywide."

Dupuis also cautioned that if the recalls are close on election day, it could take time before the outcome is known.

"It may take a couple of weeks, depending on how much vote-by-mail we get at the last minute," Dupuis said.