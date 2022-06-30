Enjoy Chef Hugh Groman’s 4th of July Cocktail

article

This Saturday, Chef Hugh Groman will be stopping by Mornings On 2 to share some 4th of July recipes with you. Mix up Chef Hugh’s Strawberry Aperol Collins – the perfect way to celebrate and beat the summer heat!

Chef Hugh Groman’s "Strawberry Aperol Collins"

Instructions: Mix the gin, aperol, strawberry syrup and lemon juice and pour over ice. Top with seltzer and garnish with lemon twist.

One Drink

2 oz gin

1.5 oz aperol

1.5 oz strawberry puree

1 oz lemon Juice

1 oz seltzer (per drink / as topper)

1 strip lemon twist