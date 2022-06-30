Enjoy Chef Hugh Groman’s 4th of July Cocktail
article
This Saturday, Chef Hugh Groman will be stopping by Mornings On 2 to share some 4th of July recipes with you. Mix up Chef Hugh’s Strawberry Aperol Collins – the perfect way to celebrate and beat the summer heat!
Chef Hugh Groman’s "Strawberry Aperol Collins"
Instructions: Mix the gin, aperol, strawberry syrup and lemon juice and pour over ice. Top with seltzer and garnish with lemon twist.
One Drink
2 oz gin
1.5 oz aperol
1.5 oz strawberry puree
1 oz lemon Juice
1 oz seltzer (per drink / as topper)
1 strip lemon twist