Foodie Fast Five with Pam Cook

For National Peanut Day, Pam Cook talks about the classic snack food.

What's your favorite way to eat peanuts?

I love peanuts! My favorite way to eat them is to sit and eat salted peanuts in the shell.

Where's your favorite PLACE to eat peanuts?

Ideally that would be at the beach or at a Giants game.

Peanut brittle or PB & J?

PB&J hands down! I like strawberry preserves. :-)

Do you like "Ants On a Log?" (celery with peanut butter and raisins)

Peanut butter on celery all the time! That’s my go to energy boost at work - no raisins!

Can you throw a peanut up in the air and catch it with your mouth?

No, but I’m pretty good at tossing it into someone else’s mouth.