Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a new play by Jack Thorne, opens at the Curran Theater on Oct. 23 in San Francisco.

The Bay Area production will mark the fourth engagement of the play, as well as its West Coast premiere in North America.

Some of the play's actors appeared Thursday on Mornings on 2 and exclusively revealed their new cast photos ahead of their first performance. John Skelley (Harry Potter), David Abeles (Ron Weasley), and Yanna McIntosh (Hermione Granger) also chatted about portraying the three iconic leads.

Ticket information is here.

Rose Granger-Weasley (Folami Williams), Scorpius Malfoy (Jon Steiger), and Albus Potter (Benjamin Papac) from the San Francisco cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Granger-Weasley family (David Abeles, Folami Williams and Yanna McIntosh) from the San Francisco cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.