Expand / Collapse search

Let's get cooking! Mother's Day Brunch recipe

Published 
Recipes
KTVU FOX 2

Mother's Day brunch recipe

If you still don't know what to get mom for Mother's Day, breakfast in bed with a special coffee will do. Don't forget to wash the dishes, too!

Bay Area chef Hugh Groman visits KTVU Mornings on 2 for a special Mother's Day brunch recipe

 

Avocado toast with Nori Furikake

OAKLAND, Calif. - 1 thick slice of best quality artisanal bread, toasted

½ ripe avocado, sliced

Nori Furikake (about 1 teaspoon)

Salt to taste

Soy Sauce Scrambled Eggs

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon best quality soy sauce

Freshly ground black pepper

Butter or olive oil to cook with

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

6 oz brewed strong coffee 

Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk

Serve in a large glass with plenty of ice

Follow us on instagram!  @hughgromangroup