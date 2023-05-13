Let's get cooking! Mother's Day Brunch recipe
Bay Area chef Hugh Groman visits KTVU Mornings on 2 for a special Mother's Day brunch recipe
Avocado toast with Nori Furikake
OAKLAND, Calif. - 1 thick slice of best quality artisanal bread, toasted
½ ripe avocado, sliced
Nori Furikake (about 1 teaspoon)
Salt to taste
Soy Sauce Scrambled Eggs
2 large eggs
1 Tablespoon best quality soy sauce
Freshly ground black pepper
Butter or olive oil to cook with
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
6 oz brewed strong coffee
Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk
Serve in a large glass with plenty of ice
