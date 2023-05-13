Let's get cooking! Mother's Day Brunch recipe

Bay Area chef Hugh Groman visits KTVU Mornings on 2 for a special Mother's Day brunch recipe

Avocado toast with Nori Furikake

1 thick slice of best quality artisanal bread, toasted

½ ripe avocado, sliced

Nori Furikake (about 1 teaspoon)

Salt to taste

Soy Sauce Scrambled Eggs

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon best quality soy sauce

Freshly ground black pepper

Butter or olive oil to cook with

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

6 oz brewed strong coffee

Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk

Serve in a large glass with plenty of ice

